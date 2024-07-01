Donations needed for Blackpool charity caring for pets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donations urgently needed to help sick and injured pets

Staff and volunteers at the Blackpool PDSA charity shop are urging animal lovers to have a clear out and donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets. To keep our shops full of wonderful pre-loved items we need 100+ bags of donations per week from our supporters.

Items needed include bric a brac, menswear, as well as ladies clothing and children's toys and games. Donations can be taken to the shop 7 days per week from 09.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Please feel free to call us ahead on 01253 620302 for more information and speak to a member of the wonderful PDSA Blackpool Team.

We are appealing for all types of items, especially ornaments and trinkets, men's clothing from tshirts, shoes and jackets, ladies handbags, tops and dresses, which are all very popular with our customers. We also need home furnishings such as bedding, curtains and linens. We are also asking for ladies blouses and lightweight summer jackets to help us over the Summer period. All of these items again are always very popular with our customers.

We are therefore urgently needing more of these items donated to us at our busy Blackpool PDSA Charity Shop. All funds raised will help sick and injured pets accross the UK.

Located at 58 Abingdon Street (FY1 1DA), the Blackpool PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

PDSA encorages all supporters to sign up for gift aid, to help their donations to go further. Gift aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sols. This in turn helps us to raise more funds for the charity and helps provide treatment and care for sick and injured pets in need.

For more information about the Blackpool PDSA shop, please contact us on 01253 620302 or follow us on our facebook page (Blackpool Pdsa shop).