Disney The Little Mermaid Jr comes to Blackpool this summer
The Principle of Rainbow Dance & Theatre School, Deirdre Middleton described the production as a wonderful way for the children to experience the magic of being on stage and praised the incredible hard work and commitment going into months of rehearsals as we lead up to the show. The dancing and chorography is beyond stunning, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The cast will be performing routines to all time classic songs from Part of Your World, Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, Les Poisson, Human Stuff, She’s in Love, Poor Unfortunate Soul, along with others.
This show will be visually spectacular, with professional scenery and striking lighting effects. Whilst this production will definitely be of a professional standard, Rainbow Dance & Theatre School prides itself on giving opportunity to all children to enjoy performing and participate in something that will have lasting memories for life.
RDATS has acquired a reputation for all round excellence, located in Lytham and was established over fifty years ago. They offer classes in Royal Academy of Dance Ballet, ISTD Tap and Modern, Street Dance and Musical Theatre. The dance school is open to all children, whatever their ability and it really is a lovely family environment.
RDATS will be supporting Brian House Children’s Hospice again this year to raise much needed charity funding.
This really is going to be a magical production that the whole family are sure to enjoy!
Show Times:
Thursday 11th July 7:15pm
Friday 12th July 7:15pm
Sunday 14th July 12:00pm & 4:00pm
Adult £18, Child £13, Concession £15
Call: 01253 794221
