Disney The Little Mermaid Jr comes to Blackpool this summer

Rainbow Dance & Theatre School will bring the magical story of Ariel to life this summer at Lowther Pavilion. Be transported to an under the sea world featuring spectacular costumes, dancing, and some amazing special effects. RDATS will be celebrating over 45 years of performances at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham this July with this incredible production of The Little Mermaid. Over 75 local children from Lytham and surrounding areas will be performing alongside professional guest artists to bring this truly mesmerising show to life to an audience of over 2,000 people.

The Principle of Rainbow Dance & Theatre School, Deirdre Middleton described the production as a wonderful way for the children to experience the magic of being on stage and praised the incredible hard work and commitment going into months of rehearsals as we lead up to the show. The dancing and chorography is beyond stunning, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The cast will be performing routines to all time classic songs from Part of Your World, Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, Les Poisson, Human Stuff, She’s in Love, Poor Unfortunate Soul, along with others.

This show will be visually spectacular, with professional scenery and striking lighting effects. Whilst this production will definitely be of a professional standard, Rainbow Dance & Theatre School prides itself on giving opportunity to all children to enjoy performing and participate in something that will have lasting memories for life.

RDATS has acquired a reputation for all round excellence, located in Lytham and was established over fifty years ago. They offer classes in Royal Academy of Dance Ballet, ISTD Tap and Modern, Street Dance and Musical Theatre. The dance school is open to all children, whatever their ability and it really is a lovely family environment.

Little Mermaid cast members at Lytham Club Day

RDATS will be supporting Brian House Children’s Hospice again this year to raise much needed charity funding.

This really is going to be a magical production that the whole family are sure to enjoy!

Show Times:

Thursday 11th July 7:15pm

Friday 12th July 7:15pm

Sunday 14th July 12:00pm & 4:00pm

Adult £18, Child £13, Concession £15