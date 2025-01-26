David Hogarth returns to Blackpool with his second publication!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local taxi driver, photography enthusiast, and all-around kind-hearted soul, David Hogarth, is set to make waves once again in Blackpool’s creative scene.

On January 30, 2025, Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery will proudly host the official launch of David’s second publication, a bold poetry collection titled "Partly Sane, Prose Merry and Rhyme."

If you, like David himself, harbor what he calls “a natural built-in dislike/hatred of poetry, poems, and poets,” then this “hastily cobbled together collection of disturbing, psychotic rant-like episodes in written verse format” might just be your perfect match.

Describing his latest work with his trademark wit, David says: “For a paltry £9.99, you can take a terrifying meander into the darker recesses of HIS rat's nest of a brain… and hopefully emerge none the worse for this modestly priced wonderful experience.”

David Hogarth

Whether you’re a lifelong poetry fan or a skeptic, David invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening of humor, literary rebellion, and a touch of madness. You’d be crazy to miss it—but, as David puts it, “not half as mad as him!”

When: January 30, 2025, starting at 6:15 pmWhere: Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery

This is more than just a book launch—it’s a celebration of local talent and creativity. Don’t miss the chance to meet one of Blackpool’s unique voices and immerse yourself in an evening of unexpected delights.

Admission is free, and copies of "Partly Sane, Prose Merry and Rhyme" will be available for purchase during the event. Come along and support a local artist who brings laughter, insight, and originality to our community!