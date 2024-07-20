Daughter to follow in her mum’s footsteps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lucia-Mae Walsh,26, from South Shore Blackpool is about to become the youngest Slimming World Consultant in Lancashire after watching her mum’s life change so much since losing weight and becoming a consultant and Team Developer for the company.

Lucia, 26 said: “The pandemic had such a huge impact on my life, I was furloughed from a very active full-time job working in a pub and went from being on my feet all day long, to barely moving and this had a huge impact and my mental and physical well-being. I gained weight for the first time in my life. I had always been a size 10 and could eat what I wanted. When I was unable to work during the pandemic that all changed, I gradually gained weight which had not only an impact on my mental health but my physical too and I started suffering from an elevated heart rate, fatigue, dizziness, and fainting. After lots of tests I was diagnosed with Postural tachycardia syndrome. (PoTS) is an abnormal response by the autonomic nervous system to upright posture. On standing up, patients experience multiple symptoms that include rapid palpitations, chest pains, light-headedness, blackouts, nausea, fatigue, difficulty thinking, gut problems, headaches, tremulousness, sleep abnormalities, and more)

I was advised to change my lifestyle, take up exercise and lose weight. Now having a mum who is Slimming World Consultant you would think that this would have been easy…. but I didn’t live at home, I didn’t know how to cook, and I also have ADHD and really struggle to keep on task and plan stuff! I knew Slimming World worked but I just couldn’t stick to it”

Lucia goes on to say: “The turning point came when I attended Slimming World Head Office for a competition with my mum who was nominated for Top Target Consultant 2024. There was so many inspiring people at this event my mum being one of them she has gone from being in a wheelchair to losing almost 5 stone and owning her own business, the inspirational stories from the day brought me to tears there was so many stories that were similar to mine people who barely did exercise before losing weight didn’t cook but they had changed their lives around just like my mum I joined that very next week”

Lucia before & after her weight loss journey!

“What a huge difference being in group made, I had always attended group to support my mum in her role as a consultant helping her with admin etc but not as a member.

I was welcomed with open arms instantly. Slimming World really is for everyone, any age range, any gender, whether you have 7lbs to lose or 7 stone every single person is treated the same way, even though I was the youngest in the group I was treated no differently to everyone else. “

While Lucia has lost 2 stone dropping from a size 16 to a 12, she says it’s the change on the inside that’s most dramatic. Not only is she more confident in herself now, but she also feels more comfortable talking to people, loves cooking something she never imagined she would not only be able to do but enjoy doing! Thanks to the support of the group, she has also learnt some great planning techniques and changed her mindset around the way she shops, cooks, eats and around the fear of activity. Lucia has also conquered her fear of activity: “I used to hate anything sporty because it would make me red and sweaty and also very unwell due to my POTS, so many people of my age range go to the gym and I felt this was something I should be doing too but thanks to Body Magic - Slimming World’s unique activity based programme - I quickly realised I did not have to join the gym, it is all about doing a bit more than you currently do, making it a habit and then building up at your own pace. So, I started walking with my partner and my aunties dog and slowly but surely, I have made it intrinsic and can do more every week!”

Lucia’s eating habits have dramatically changed too, and she says “I have so many more options now thanks to Food Optimising I have over 350 foods that I can make meals from that are low in calories and high in filling power, everything previously was easy and convenient foods or takeaways now I can cook my partner and I meal prep for the week ahead too””

What I ate in a day before Slimming World:

Breakfast Toast and butter or a sugary cereal

Lunch Greggs - 2 sausage rolls or sausage bean and cheese melt

Dinner - Takeaway pizza, chips and garlic bread

What I eat in a day now:

Breakfast Fat free yoghurt with berries, pineapple and grapes

Lunch Omelette with ham, mushrooms, onions and peppers

Dinner Homemade pizza using a high fibre flatbread or cheeseburger pasta

“Being overweight as a young person can be very difficult and something I wish no one had to go through, so if I can inspire just one person to make a change, I’ll be very happy. So when the opportunity arose for me to purchase a Slimming World franchise I knew it was something I had to pursue, I am excited for my future, I am fitter and healthier and I will be part of supporting other people to do the same thing just like my mum has which is a real honour”

Lucia launches her very own Slimming World group on Monday 22nd July 7.30am 9am10.30am 4pm 5.30pm and 7pm at Common Edge Community Sports Village Common Edge Rd Blackpool