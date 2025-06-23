Dance dream comes true for Trish.

Dance Floor Heroes Live, the ‘Strictly for real people’, with celebrity judges & presenters, took place at The Empress Ballroom last Friday, June 20.

This year's winner was Trish Lindley who, with her professional partner Mike Johnson, performed an emotional Rumba to Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'

The star-studded show was hosted by former Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, along with Coastal Radio presenter Hayley Kay. The judging panel members were current Strictly professional Katya Jones, alongside former champions Pasha Kovalev and Darren Bennett.

Entertainment during voting was provided by local singer Passmore, the Dance Floor Heroes professional dancers, performers from Showcase Entertainments International Ltd and students from Nicky Figgins Dance Academy and NW1 Theatre School Choir. Vincent Simone and his partner Victoria Martin also delighted the audience with a passionate and intricate Argentine Tango.

Winner Trish Lindley with proefessional partner Mike Johnson.

In addition to training to perform their dance routines the finalists also undertook fundraising activities in support of Tia's Crown, a local charity set up to support mental and physical wellbeing through dance. Their efforts raised an impressive total of £30,082.52, with Trish also being recognised as this year's top fundraiser.

Alison Slinger, Creative Director of Dance Floor Heroes said, "It's been a pleasure to see the progress of all of our amazing finalists. The atmosphere on the night was magical, and we're grateful for the support of everyone who was a part of it."

Entries for Dance Floor Heroes 2026 will open soon. You can find out more about the competition and the charity at their website: https://www.tiascrown.co.uk/dance-floor-heroes/

