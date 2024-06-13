Dame Julia Cleverdon Chairs Community Meeting at Unity Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the beginning of June, Unity Academy, Blackpool was proud to host a meeting with school pupils, local community and business leaders and representatives invested in the Claremont Project, part of Business in The Community’s (BITC) Pride of Place community development work.

The steering group meeting, chaired by Dame Julia Cleverdon, included Andy Charles and Susan Brown of BITC, as well as senior serving and former police officers, NHS leads, and many others from organisations such as The Rank Foundation, Empowerment Charity, Active Blackpool, and the Youth Futures Foundation.

In attendance, too, were Headteachers Beth Latham and Stephen Cooke from Westminster Primary School and Unity Academy respectively, and–perhaps most excitingly–two of Unity’s Prefects.

The prefect team's participation was a particular highlight as they provided excellent support for the arriving and departing guests, with two of them attending and participating in the meeting itself, sharing valuable insight and opinion.

Dame Julia Cleverdon with Steering Group members and Unity Year 10 Prefects