Dame Julia Cleverdon Chairs Community Meeting at Unity Academy
The steering group meeting, chaired by Dame Julia Cleverdon, included Andy Charles and Susan Brown of BITC, as well as senior serving and former police officers, NHS leads, and many others from organisations such as The Rank Foundation, Empowerment Charity, Active Blackpool, and the Youth Futures Foundation.
In attendance, too, were Headteachers Beth Latham and Stephen Cooke from Westminster Primary School and Unity Academy respectively, and–perhaps most excitingly–two of Unity’s Prefects.
The prefect team's participation was a particular highlight as they provided excellent support for the arriving and departing guests, with two of them attending and participating in the meeting itself, sharing valuable insight and opinion.
Seth Wilkins, Mindset and Culture Lead for the Fylde Coast Academy Trust and who was also in attendance, said, “It's been a huge privilege for us to host Dame Julia Cleverdon and the Claremont Steering Group at Unity, and brilliant that some of our young people have been empowered to speak and act as community leaders in their own right.”