Cycle 250 miles in October and pedal for progress to support Diabetes UK

A new virtual cycling challenge is calling on people from Blackpool to sign up to Pedal for Progress, to raise funds for leading charity Diabetes UK and support everyone living with and affected by diabetes.

Pedal for Progress takes place from 1 October to 31, and challenges participants to cycle 250 miles throughout the month. It is an inclusive challenge to suit everyone, from beginners to seasoned cyclists, allowing participants to complete the distance at their own pace and time.

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship, and the challenge encourages people to take their fitness up a gear by taking to the saddle whilst raising vital funds for Diabetes UK.

All the money raised will support Diabetes UK’s pivotal work, funding ground-breaking research into new treatments and a cure, ensuring everyone living with diabetes gets the support they need to tackle diabetes, day in day out.

Clare Howarth, Head of the North region at Diabetes UK, said: “Our brand-new cycling challenge is a great way to become stronger and fitter, and to pedal for progress for everyone living with or affected by diabetes. The money you raise will help support our life changing work by funding new research for new treatments, campaign for better care, and providing vital support through our helpline.”

Cyclists can cover the impressive 250-mile distance inside on an exercise bike or outside in the fresh air, individually or with colleagues or friends, making every mile count.

Participants can earn medals, t-shirts and more for their achievements, as they hit fundraising milestones for Diabetes UK.

Join the hundreds of cyclists ready to pedal for progress this October, taking on diabetes one mile at a time to help end the harm caused by diabetes. To sign up to Pedal for Progress or find out more visit https://cycle.diabetes.org.uk/