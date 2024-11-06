Cumbria’s university equipping graduates with skills in Lancaster

University of Cumbria’s Day of the Dead conference, is hosted at its Lancaster campus, aimed to educate future nurses and healthcare professionals about approaching difficult conversations with patients and their loved ones about death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, November 4, the first day of the dead conference at the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus took place. The event attracted several students from across the university’s Institute of Health including nursing and trainee allied health professionals.

In-person workshops, activities and talks at the university’s Lancaster campus on Bowerham Road were also accessed by attendees online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aimed to equip and support health students ahead of them entering the workplace or going out on placement with working and practical knowledge on how to deal with situations they will likely face around death.

Students/conference delegates visiting stalls of partners who supported the delivery of the conference.

As the university moves Towards 2030, its vision is to transform lives and livelihoods through learning, applied research and practice with a mission to inspire and equip graduates, communities, economy and environment to thrive. By hosting this conference openly for its health students, graduates will feel then prepared to enter the workforce and deal with these situations.

Conference organiser Claire Phillips, Practice Development Facilitator within the university’s Institute of Health, said: “It is such a valuable experience for our students to be able to take advantage of the array of experts who have kindly agreed to give their time to our conference today. Death is something we often shy away from, yet it’s a constant in our lives and something we only get one opportunity to get right for our patients and families.”

Mental health nursing students Chantel, Bethany and Rebecca have reflected on their experience and key learnings from yesterday’s conference here ( https://youtu.be/AcNSjzL0SrE).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakers and leading figures from health bodies, hospices, employers and charities have been collaborating with Institute of Health nursing academics to ensure students are developing skills that will help improve patient care during this often important and most challenging time of the human life cycle.

Day of the Dead session taking place at the University of Cumbria Lancaster campus.

University of Cumbria’s Professor of Social and Digital Science, Professor Amanda Taylor-Beswick (pictured right), delivered a talk on digital, death and death rituals. A summary of Amanda’s talk and why she thinks it is important the university offers a curriculum that equips it’s graduates for these conversations in the workplace can be watched below.

From 15:00, delegates were invited to attend one of four breakout sessions from organisations like St Mary’s Hospice, St John’s Hospice, LTHTR and Universities Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust covering topics such as hospice preceptorships and communication at the end of life.

The university is grateful to all partners who supported the conference, workshop and keynote speakers alike.