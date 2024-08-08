Crafty friends turn childhood dream into reality following Start Up Loan funding

Lytham St Annes-based business, Craft + Common, has received £50,000 of Start Up Loans across two separate loans to its two directors from the British Business Bank, delivered by GC Business Finance (GCBF).

Founded in 2023 by friends Lauren Rowland and Hannah Muir, Craft + Common is a unique all-in-one craft studio and bar, offering pottery painting and ‘paint and sip’ events, in a fun, relaxing and social environment. Lauren and Hannah founded Craft + Common with the aim of creating a unique space in Lytham St Annes where people of all ages and artistic ability could socialise, have fun and get creative. Lauren and Hannah have been friends for over 13 years, initially meeting in secondary school. Both founders had careers working across a range of corporate roles, but always dreamt of starting their own business together. After the pandemic, the pair decided there is no time like the present and each secured a Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank to set up the business. The finance provided the money they needed to open a studio of their own and purchase the necessary equipment to get things running. Since receiving the loan, Craft + Common has received a lot of support from its local community and beyond, with the business growing organically through word of mouth and its social media presence. After achieving success in the local area, Craft + Common has expanded its team to five, hiring a manager and two part-time employees. To build on the success they have achieved since opening the first studio, Lauren and Hannah are already looking to open a second site in the North. Within a few months of opening the business, Craft + Common is already profitable, with Lauren and Hannah set to fund the next studio themselves. Lauren Rowland, Co-founder of Craft + Common, said: “We never could have imagined how our little idea would have come to life, we are so proud of what we have achieved in our first year and we’re very grateful for the support we have received from our local community and beyond. “The funding from GCBF supported us in getting started and we wouldn’t be where we are now without it, helping us to secure our first premises and initial equipment. We are currently working hard on expansion plans and we are very excited for the future of the business.” Alex Mearns Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “Supporting Lauren and Hannah with funding and business support to open their first studio has enabled them to follow their dreams and start their own business. Craft + Common creates a unique experience for people and following the opening of their first studio, it's great to see the support the team has received from the local community. “Craft + Common is a brilliant example of how the funding we provide can allow entrepreneurs to take the initial leap into starting their own businesses, ultimately expanding and creating jobs in the local area. I look forward to seeing what is next for Lauren and Hannah as they prepare to open their second studio.” Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank, said: “Craft + Common creates a unique experience for visitors, and Lauren and Hannah’s focus on growing a business in the North of England is great to see. In under a year, the business has opened its first studio, grown the team and is already looking to expand to another premises, and it all began with a Start Up Loan. “We are able to help unlock the potential of entrepreneurs through Start Up Loans funding and support their dreams of starting a business. I look forward to seeing Lauren and Hannah’s continued success as Craft + Common expands throughout the North.”