Countdown to the largest event for disadvantaged children in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of local children will be taken on a fun day out on June 12th as part of the National Rotary KidsOut Day.

With the help of 2500 volunteers from the National Rotary Club of Great Britain, children who are underprivileged, as well as those with life-limiting conditions, plus other disadvantaged children, will spend a carefree fun day out at the seaside or at one of 73 venues, including theme parks and zoos.

The charity was founded in 1990 when the late Lady Grantchester of the Littlewoods empire, suggested to the Rotary Club in Kingston that they take a group of 200 disadvantaged children to Thorpe Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was so successful that she went on to offer a one-off grant to any Rotary Clubs to also take part. Overnight, over 800 Rotary Clubs put forward their services. Within a very short time, the event which now takes place each year on the second Wednesday in June, became the biggest single outing for disadvantaged children in the UK and involves over 20,000 children.

Children enjoy a fun day out

The charity is used to taking thousands of children out throughout the year as it also supports children who along with their mothers have fled domestic abuse and live in refuge, including several refuges in our region. KidsOut takes them to places like the cinema and theatre, ten-pin bowling, farm parks and zoos. They also provide a box of new toys for children coming into refuge as well as something to open at Christmas, with the charity running the famous, “Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop,” from which people can buy a gift or fun day out for a disadvantaged child.

The CEO of KidsOut, Sara Williams, said, “This event is a mammoth undertaking but so worth it so see the children happy. We receive hundreds of moving messages of thanks each year from parents and carers to say that without the charity’s help they would never have been able to afford to take the children on a day trip. Many tell us it was the first time their children had been to the seaside.”

A spokesperson for KidsOut said, “Like all charities we rely on donations as well as volunteers to fundraise for us so we can help as many children as we can. However, with the growing number of children needing support, particularly those in refuge, we need more donations to meet demand. There are two simple ways to help a vulnerable child; you can simply donate to the charity directly, or by going to the Kidsout website’s famous ‘Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop’, you can choose from a selection of items, including fun trips to the cinema, the seaside, and theme parks, as well as books, vouchers, and toys.