Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Lancashire

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Lancashire are invited to join in the celebrations at the Longview Animal Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised by the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire Branchand will run from 11am until 3pm on Saturday, June 14.

They will be hosting a fabulous, family friendly fun day full of entertainment to help raise vital funds for their centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One Fun Day event will include a mini dog show as well as lots of activities for the whole family including craft stalls, barbecue, a raffle and tombola.

One Fun Day

The event will be held at the Longview Animal Centre and families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Daywhich will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event at Stalmine is one to remember

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the branch said: “There will be lots of activities for the whole family including; a range of craft stalls, raffle and tombolas, a barbecue, , homemade cakes and refreshments will also be available throughout the day.

“The mini dog show starts at 1pm and classes include; Marvellous Male, Fabulous Female, Best Biscuit Catcher, Waggiest tail, Best Rescue and Super Senior.

“Doors open from 11am with the mini dog show starting from 1pm (registration takes place on the day).”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch Facebook pagefor more information

The One Fun Day will be held at Longview Animal Centre, Old Toms Lane, Stalmine, Lancashire, FY6 0JR.