Concert raises over £5,000 for local causes

A 40th anniversary concert by the Fylde Coast Capricorn Singers has raised more than £5,000 for two local causes.

The concert, held at the Spanish Hall, Blackpool Winter Gardens, on July 14, played to a packed audience, despite an unfortunate clash with the UEFA football final!

Guests included the Mayors of Blackpool , Fylde and Wyre, as well as the choir’s 94-year old founder Ray Buckley.

The Capricorn Singers were joined on stage by the Blackpool Male Voice Choir, the Coasters choir, Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band and the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, plus the acclaimed soloist soprano Jane Wilkinson.

Singer-songwriter Anna Shannon (BBC Radio Yorkshire Songwriter of the Year 2006), who penned the popular ‘Ready for the Shout’ was in the audience to hear the massed choirs perform a rousing rendition of the song, to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The Capricorn Singers’ musical director Chrissie Mason said: “The concert was a triumphant evening and marked the culmination of a year’s hard work, both in terms of planning and rehearsal time. However, it was well worth it as the feedback we have received from guests and audience members has been fantastic.”

Anna Shannon said: “The whole night was totally awesome!”

The concert, which included an impressive raffle, raised £2,800 for the Winter Gardens Restoration Fund and more than £2,200 for the RNLI Blackpool.

Chrissie said: “Our thanks go to all who purchased raffle tickets and programmes and to all our advertisers, donors and sponsors, all of whom have helped to contribute to this amazing total. Also to the Ardonagh Community Trust for their generous match funding of £500.”

The Capricorn Singers performed a varied repertoire, including music from the ‘80s, songs from the shows, rock and pop. Together with the combined choirs and brass band, they also performed a tribute to the RNLI and an emotional excerpt from Les Miserables.

The Capricorn Singers were voted runner-up in the 2023 Lancashire Choir of the Year, where they also picked up The People’s Choice Award. They were also winners of the Ladies’ Choir Class at Skipton Music Festival in 2023 and 2024 and winners of the Adult Choir Class at last year’s Fleetwood Music and Arts Festival.

The choir has had four Musical Directors in its lifetime – founder Ray Buckley (1984 – 1997), David J Murphy (1997 – 2013), Joe Martin (2013 – 2015) and Chrissie Mason (2015 – Present) – but only two accompanists - Jennifer Higginbottom (1984 to 2013) and Ian Whalley (2013 to Present).

The choir has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Hug in a Bag Breast Cancer Charity, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Trinity Hospice and more.

The Capricorn Singers offer a warm welcome to ladies of all ages and meet each Wednesday at St Andrew’s Church in Cleveleys at 7.15pm.

Autumn rehearsals commence on September 4.

For more information about The Capricorn Singers, visit https://www.thecapricornsingers.org