Community effort shines in Blackpool beach clean-up

The Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community (BFWFBC) partnered with Enveco NW Environmental Services for a beach cleanup on June 30, 2024.

The Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community (BFWFBC) once again demonstrated their commitment to community service by partnering with Enveco NW Environmental Services for a beach cleanup event on Saturday, 30 June. The collaboration, held on a sunny Sunday afternoon, highlighted the spirit of "Bayanihan"—a Filipino term that embodies community support and cooperation.

Led by President Bryan Dulawan and Secretary Mary Demegilio, the BFWFBC group consisted of 23 dedicated volunteers, including four members of the House of Wingz, associated friends, and six children. Over the course of two hours, the team managed to collect an impressive 50 kilograms of rubbish from the Blackpool beach, making a significant contribution to the local environment.

The cleanup effort was supported by Diane Farley, Enveco's Neighbourhood Officer, who provided the team with essential supplies such as bin bags, litter grabbers, and high-visibility vests. Her encouragement and support were invaluable to the success of the event. Additionally, Councillor Adrian Hoyle, representing Park Ward and serving as the Chair of the Enveco NW Board, was on hand to energize the volunteers at the start of the cleanup.

BFWFBC Partnered with Enveco NW to Remove More than 50kg of Rubbish from the Blackpool beach

This event underscores the BFWFBC’s dedication to investing in the community they call home. The term "Bayanihan" not only signifies the Filipino tradition of communal unity and helping one another but also reflects the group’s commitment to making a positive impact in Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre. Many members of the BFWFBC work in the NHS and social care sectors as doctors, nurses, and health care assistants, contributing significantly to the local healthcare system.

The BFWFBC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Enveco and other local entities to keep Blackpool clean and beautiful. This cleanup effort is just one of many initiatives by the BFWFBC to support and enhance their community.

If you are interested in participating in future cleanup efforts or other community events, please reach out to the BFWFBC through their Facebook page . For those interested in organizing their own cleanup events, contact Enveco NW Environmental Services at their website .

