Community Cafe receives £5000 worth of support from lodges and chapters within the South Fylde Group

An essential community cafe and food larder which operates from a local Methodist Church based in St. Annes On Sea, has received an overall £5000 from various Masonic lodges and chapters within the South Fylde Group. This is comprised of a food/larder contribution valued at £2000 coupled with £3000 of charitable cheques. Wesley’s Café and Community Larder is at the heart of its local community and serves over four days per week, almost 1000 substantial, quality meals per month to local people.

It also provides a warm, welcoming, safe, non-denominational and hospitable venue for people to dine, meet for some company, and share a cup of tea.

As well as nutritious and wholesome cooked food, Wesley's Café provides teaching in cookery skills by Paul Caddy, who is a highly trained chef; helping to improve the lives of local and needy people by enabling them to cook for themselves. A number of South Fylde Masons help and volunteer in the Cafe and support the fantastic work that Paul and the Wesley’s team carry out each and every week.

In support of the amazing work this community cafe carries out, a number of lodges and chapters within the Group decided to donate to the cafe's food larder appeal. Semper Fidelis Lodge No. 4428, donated an extremely generous £2000. Similarly, the South Fylde Group donated £500, which was raised at their Christmas Event, GINgle All The Way, which was a Festive Gin Tasting Evening. On that same evening, Tithebarn Lodge No. 8446, donated food items and a cheque made out to Wesley's Cafe. St. Annes Chapter No. 2457 also made a cheque out to Wesley's Cafe.

Left to right - Geoff Crosland and Robert Bentwood help organise the community larder

Paul Caddy, Head of the Wes’ Cafe Team, was visibly moved by the outstanding support they have received from the Freemasons of the South Fylde Group and eagerly explained how the money is spent. Paul Caddy said "It costs over £22,000 each year to run the Cafe and Community Larder. Additionally, of those costs, approximately £800/month of food is purchased through FareShare Community Trust, and local suppliers. The Cafe is fortunate to receive some donations from local supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi and Sainsburys. For example, the cafe has collected almost four tonnes of food from its local Sainsbury's supermarket, and almost one tonnefrom Marks & Spencers. We are grateful to them all, for their ongoing and loyal support".

David Jenkinson, South Fylde Group Charity Steward said "When looking at those statistics it's fair to say that the money raised and donated through the South Fylde Group's lodges and chapters will most definitely go a long way in ensuring the team at Wesley's Cafe can continue their amazing work in supporting our local community. It is significant to note that the café transforms food collections plus purchased food into an estimated added value of £8,000 delivered to Wesley’s clients.

For information on how to become a Freemason, please visit www.westlancsfreemasons.org.uk