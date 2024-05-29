Comedy star Steve Royle to join cast of Stepping Out in Lytham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain's Got Talent Finalist and Comedy Star Steve Royle, has confirmed he will be making a special guest appearance in local theatre company's production of Stepping Out.

Steve Royle will appear at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham, on Thursday 20th June, during the production of the hit play, Stepping Out. This is being staged by local theatre group, the Anonymous Players, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the play.

Steve is well known for his comedy, juggling and acting talents across the country, being a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent and starring in 17th consecutive pantomimes at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, where crowds flock to see him.

Director Tony Stone said, “I have known Steve for many years both as a performer at the Grand Theatre and friend. I am utterly delighted that he has agreed to give up his extremely valuable time to support this local theatre group, and help them achieve the audiences they deserve for this special anniversary. The cast are extremely excited to have him involved. There may be other special guests on the other evenings too , so watch this space and get booking!”

Tony Stone and Steve Royle

Steve is in great demand and will be performing once again in the Grand Theatre Panto this coming season as Buttons in Cinderella.

Tickets for Stepping Out can be booked online on the Lowther Pavilion’s website or on 01253 794221.