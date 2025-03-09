Comedy Hypnotist Ken Webster Nears the Final Leg of His Epic Charity Challenge

Blackpool Entertainer Just 400 Miles from Australia in Plane-Free Adventure

March 9, 2025 – Indonesia – Comedy hypnotist Ken Webster is in the final stretch of his daring challenge to travel from England to Australia without stepping foot on a plane—all in support of Brian House Children's Hospice. As of today, he has successfully made it to Indonesia, with Jakarta, Bali, and East Timor next on his list before he takes the final 400-mile sea crossing to Australia.

A Journey Like No Other

Ken’s adventure began on January 22, 2025, when he set out from the UK determined to make the mammoth journey using only ground and sea transportation. His mission? To raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice in Blackpool, an essential service providing palliative and respite care for children with life-limiting conditions.

Blackpool Hypnotist Ken Webster On a Podcast talking about his Charity Fund Raising Trip to Australia

What followed has been a whirlwind of hilarious mishaps and unpredictable detours, all captured in the 28 feature-length video vlogs currently available on his YouTube channel @KenWebsterHypnotist. From scary taxi rides and missed trains to last-minute route changes and the occasional dodgy accommodation, Ken has embraced every challenge with humor and resilience.

Social Media-Powered Fundraising

Ken's unique fundraising method has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Rather than directly asking for money, he encourages people to watch, like, and share his social media videos, generating revenue that he donates entirely to Brian House. Due to public demand, he has also set up a JustGiving page for those who wish to contribute directly.

The hospice, which requires over £1 million annually to operate, receives less than £200,000 from government funding, making Ken’s efforts all the more vital.

Hypnotist Ken Webster is Travelling from England to Australia without using planes to raise money for Brian House

Big-Name Support

Ken’s challenge has gained the attention of high-profile celebrities, including comedian Chubby Brown, America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin, EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill, comedy legend Mick Miller, Phoenix Nights' Clinton Baptiste, X-Factor star Chico Slimani, and WWE icon Sir William Regal. Each has sent messages of encouragement, urging fans to support the cause by following Ken’s journey.

A Grueling Final Stretch

Originally planning to cross Russia via the Trans-Siberian Railway, Ken was forced to change his route due to travel restrictions. His new path has taken him through Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Now, with only a few island-hopping stops left before reaching Australia, the finish line is in sight.

Ken Webster Hypnotist is raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice

Follow the Final Miles

Once he reaches East Timor, then with just 400 miles left to his goal, Ken's journey is set to conclude in the coming weeks.Will he make it without further mishaps? One thing’s for sure—his adventure has been nothing short of legendary.

To be part of the fun and help raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice, visit www.kendownunder.com and follow Ken on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X (@KenWebsterHypnotist).

Every view, like, and share makes a difference. Join Ken for the final chapter of his incredible journey!