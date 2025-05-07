Comedy Hypnotist Ken Webster Hits the Road for Charity in “Benidorm in a Banger” Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the huge success of his "Ken Down Under" challenge, which saw him travel from England to Australia without flying, the Scarborough native and Blackpool favourite has launched a new fundraiser: the “Benidorm in a Banger” Challenge, all in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool.

Blackpool, UK – 7 May 2025 – Legendary comedy stage hypnotist Ken Webster, known for holding the world record for the longest-running resident comedy hypnotism show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Horseshoe Showbar, is once again going the extra mile—over 2,000 of them—for charity.

On Tuesday 6th May 2025, Ken departed from his Scarborough home in a 25-year-old Ford Fiesta that cost him just £200 and has already racked up well over 250,000 miles.

Hypnotist Ken Webster is once again raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice, this time with his "Benidorm in a Banger" Challenge

With no working heater, air conditioning, or fuel gauge—and a boot that opens with a piece of string—the vehicle truly lives up to the “banger” name.

To top it off, Ken hasn’t driven a manual car in over 15 years and has been unable to secure European breakdown cover due to the car’s condition.

Ken’s ambitious route includes stops in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris, Andorra, and Madrid, before hopefully reaching his final destination: Benidorm. While there, he plans to perform a special one-off show to raise even more funds for Brian House.

Living on a shoestring budget, Ken is staying in the cheapest accommodations he can find and eating only local food. “It really is a banger,” Ken joked. “It’ll be a miracle if I make it without any hiccups. But I’ve got to be back for my residency at the Horseshoe Showbar on 24th May—so one way or another, I’m coming home!”

Benidorm in a Banger - Will Legendary Blackpool Hypnotist Ken Webster Make It?

What sets this challenge apart is Ken’s ingenious fundraising model: he's raising money without asking anyone to spend a penny. By simply watching, liking, and sharing his daily travel videos, supporters help generate social media revenue—all of which Ken is donating directly to Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Brian House provides essential palliative, respite, and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting conditions. Despite needing over £1 million annually to stay open, the hospice receives less than £200,000 per year in government support.

