Join us for the Fleetwood Christmas Festival from 10am to 4pm at Marine Hall on Sunday, 1 December.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and this season we’ll be bringing the Christmas cheer.

Marine Hall will be brimming with yuletide activities and festive entertainment for everyone to enjoy, including a magical market full of delicious festive food, handcrafted gifts, unique crafts and more.

Mayor of Wyre Councillor Jane Preston will open the event, Harmony and Health will host a joyful singalong from 10.30am and Thornton-Cleveleys Brass Band will be performing Christmas favourites throughout the day.

And coming straight from the North Pole, Santa’s Lost Elves and the Sensory Sleigh will make a special appearance, accompanied by the Gingerbreads. Their playful antics will be sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement said:

“We are delighted to once again host the Fleetwood Christmas Festival at the beautiful Marine Hall. With the fantastic line-up of stalls, events and activities, it’s sure to create magical memories for our residents and visitors alike.”

The event is free to attend with plenty of free parking on site.

Don’t forget to extend your festive shopping spree at Fleetwood Market. Open throughout December and with hundreds of stalls, it’s the perfect spot to find the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

For more information visit www.marinehall.co.uk.