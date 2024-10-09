Clifton Homecare retains BIBAs award and wins highly commended regional apprenticeship skills award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clifton Homecare retains their Employer of the Year title at this year’s BIBAs and is announced as highly commended entry in the BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT SME Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Award at the North West Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2024.

This year’s BIBAs ceremony took place at The Blackpool Tower ballroom on 20th September and the North West Regional Apprenticeship awards took place at The Midland hotel, Manchester on 3rd October.

Caroline Cosh from Clifton Homecare said:

“We are ecstatic for our dedication to providing supportive, rewarding and nurturing work environments for our employees. To be recognised in these award categories is phenomenal; competing across industry and regionally too. Winning these titles recognises the dedication and commitment of our whole team, not just one individual and really instils pride amongst the team and clients we serve”.

Clifton Homecare Team with their Employer of the Year Award at the 2024 BIBAs

Clifton Homecare, a South Fylde domiciliary care company, are rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission and offers a whole host of homecare services from companionship visits and social outings, to end of life care.

Run by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) are Lancashire’s longest running business awards and receive thousands of entries each year to each of its 21 categories.

The National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards celebrates its 21st anniversary in 2024 and for the very first time includes awards to recognise T Level students and employers. The awards are designed to reward the achievements of exceptional apprentices and T Level students, skills champions and apprenticeship and T Level employers.

Each regional ceremony recognises apprentices, T Level students that have gone above and beyond to make a different whilst undertaking their apprenticeship or T Level, exceptionally dedicated apprenticeship employers, T Level employers and individuals who champion skills and all their benefits.

Apprenticeship and T Level employers, apprentices and T Level students and skills champions from all industries entered the awards – with over 1300 entries received nationally from sectors including public sector, construction, health, IT, science and digital.

These finalists are apprenticeship and T Level exemplars, highlighting best practice across recruitment excellence, high quality training practices, diversity and career progression.