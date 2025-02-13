Cleveleys retail store director to run his first marathon for Children With Cancer UK

A Cleveleys retail store director will take on the London Marathon for the first time in April 2025, aiming to raise £2,500 for Children with Cancer UK.

Jon Addis, joint-owner of a three-store Lancashire retail chain, has embarked on a 16-week training programme to prepare for the 26.2-mile challenge.

Jon’s fundraising challenge marks the start of a year of fundraising for the charity which will include events at the three stores in Ena Mill in Atherton, The Courtyard in Tarleton, and Millstores in Cleveleys.

Jon said: “This will be my first marathon. I enjoy a bit of exercise, but running 26.2 miles is a whole new level. It’s going to hurt, but it’s all worth it to help such an important cause.”

L to R: Jon Addis with joint owner Simon Yates

Children with Cancer UK is the UK’s leading childhood cancer charity, funding vital research and family support services since 1988. Over the past 35 years, it has raised over £300 million to improve how childhood cancer is treated and understood.

Jon's commitment aligns with his goal of raising awareness about the impact of childhood cancer and the work done by the charity. He plans to share regular updates about his training progress through social media and Strava, encouraging supporters to track his journey.

Jon added: “Every donation, no matter the size, will help make a difference. This charity does incredible work, and I’m honoured to contribute in my own way.”

Donations can be made via Jon’s fundraising page at www.bit.ly/jonsfirstmarathon, with all proceeds going to Children with Cancer UK. The London Marathon will take place on April 21.