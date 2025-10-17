Children’s fundraising story

Fundraising for the Hedgehogs

It was a July evening, just as the light was beginning to fade, when Anna came running in explaining that her friend Ellie had found a hedgehog in the long grass but it was covered in white lumps. After some research and reading leaflets I had from Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool, I rang them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I spoke to a volunteer who gave some clear advice as to what to do next. Place a hot water bottle in the bottom of a box with a towel over the top of the hot water bottle. Then, gently cover the hedgehog in the towel so that the hedgehog could be taken to a volunteer. The hedgehog needed everyone to be as quiet as possible.

Not only was the poorly hedgehog transported in the car, but three girls: Anna, Ellie, and Caitlyn, who were desperate to help the hedgehog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer was amazing with the girls when we met her. Explaining what a great job they had done getting the hedgehog to her.

Can you eat this hedgehog?

She explained how they may need to give medication and remove the white lumps, which were ticks.

Blackpool Hedgehog Rescue had 202 hedgehogs admitted in July 25 and 168 in August 25. Huge numbers for one small rescue centre.

As we drove home, Anna, Ellie, and Caitlyn talked about raising money for the rescue centre, so they decided to have a stall on the estate where we live. They sold cakes, flapjack and cookies (kindly baked and donated by family, friends and neighbours) they had games too: to win sweets. It was a great success because of the support the children received from neighbours, family, and friends. An amazing £250! which enabled a new rescue pod to be bought at its purpose-built building in Out Rawcliffe. The pod will be named Thorne Meadow and will help provide specialist care and treatment for sick, injured and orphaned wild hedgehogs, with the aim to rehabilitate them when fit and health back into the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the hedgehog the girls rescued didn't make it, but there are many other hedgehogs who make a full recovery and are released into the wild.

Thank you to the volunteers who enable this to happen. Let's keep supporting their amazing work.

Mrs Gemma Holliday-Smith

Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool are on the move, moving home to a newly built facility in Out Rawcliffe. We are asking our supporters to kindly help us with the cost of fitting out the facility which will cost in the region of £10,000. This can be done through www.justgiving.com Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool RCN 1188161. The donation of £250 from Thorne Meadows is greatly appreciated. what a fantastic job the girls did.