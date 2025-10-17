Children’s fundraising story
I spoke to a volunteer who gave some clear advice as to what to do next. Place a hot water bottle in the bottom of a box with a towel over the top of the hot water bottle. Then, gently cover the hedgehog in the towel so that the hedgehog could be taken to a volunteer. The hedgehog needed everyone to be as quiet as possible.
Not only was the poorly hedgehog transported in the car, but three girls: Anna, Ellie, and Caitlyn, who were desperate to help the hedgehog.
The volunteer was amazing with the girls when we met her. Explaining what a great job they had done getting the hedgehog to her.
She explained how they may need to give medication and remove the white lumps, which were ticks.
Blackpool Hedgehog Rescue had 202 hedgehogs admitted in July 25 and 168 in August 25. Huge numbers for one small rescue centre.
As we drove home, Anna, Ellie, and Caitlyn talked about raising money for the rescue centre, so they decided to have a stall on the estate where we live. They sold cakes, flapjack and cookies (kindly baked and donated by family, friends and neighbours) they had games too: to win sweets. It was a great success because of the support the children received from neighbours, family, and friends. An amazing £250! which enabled a new rescue pod to be bought at its purpose-built building in Out Rawcliffe. The pod will be named Thorne Meadow and will help provide specialist care and treatment for sick, injured and orphaned wild hedgehogs, with the aim to rehabilitate them when fit and health back into the wild.
Sadly, the hedgehog the girls rescued didn't make it, but there are many other hedgehogs who make a full recovery and are released into the wild.
Thank you to the volunteers who enable this to happen. Let's keep supporting their amazing work.
Mrs Gemma Holliday-Smith
Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool are on the move, moving home to a newly built facility in Out Rawcliffe. We are asking our supporters to kindly help us with the cost of fitting out the facility which will cost in the region of £10,000. This can be done through www.justgiving.com Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool RCN 1188161. The donation of £250 from Thorne Meadows is greatly appreciated. what a fantastic job the girls did.