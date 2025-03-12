Children in the Northwest have more access to positive role models

Children growing up in the Northwest of England have more access to positive role models than anywhere else in the UK, according to new research.

A nationwide survey of 2,001 parents by baby accessories brand Nuby, found that 64 per cent of children in the Northwest have grown up with an inspiring figure to look up to - outranking all other regions in the country.

Parents in the Northwest are also among those most likely to encourage their child to emulate actions of positive role models (33 per cent) while limiting their child’s exposure to negative influences (30 per cent).

By city, Manchester ranks the second-best in the UK for providing children access to positive role models (64 per cent). Nearly half (49 per cent) want their child to look up to family members followed by sportspeople (15 per cent). Of the parents who encourage their children to follow their role models traits, almost three quarters (74 per cent) believe it builds confidence, and two thirds (66 per cent) say it promotes positive thinking.

Liverpool follows closely behind with nearly two thirds (59 per cent) having regular access to positive role models. Notably of these parents a third (33 per cent) actively encourage their child to follow in the footsteps of role models, reinforcing the impact of strong local influences.

To champion access to positive role models, Nuby has partnered with Manchester United defender Hannah Blundell who commented:

“When I was younger playing football, I never had the exposure to role models that there is nowadays with women's football. Now it’s a lot more interactive for young people looking up to people like myself,” said Blundell.

“Young girls are getting more accepted playing with boys which is a fantastic thing for them and not something that makes them want to hide away.”

Top five regions where children have the most access to positive role models:

Northwest – 64 per cent Southeast – 63 per cent Yorkshire and the Humber – 59 per cent Scotland – 57 per cent West – 56 per cent

In contrast, Wales has the least access to positive role models with only 42 per cent of parents reporting that their child has an inspiring figure to look up to.

James Russell–Watson, Head of Marketing at Nuby, comments: “This research highlights just how important strong role models are in shaping a child’s future and it’s fantastic to see cities like Manchester and Liverpool leading the way. That’s why our partnership with Manchester United defender Hannah Blundell is so important, her presence in football is a powerful example of the impact female athletes can have in inspiring the next generation."