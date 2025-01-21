Charity giving away kitchen equipment in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cost of living may not be the only thing adding financial pressures to many Blackpool residents this winter; one in five of them may also be experiencing the difficulties that come with having a visual impairment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not surprisingly, local people experiencing varying degrees of sight loss struggle with the confidence to shop for and prepare hot meals due to concerns about reading labels and recipes. When money is tight, wasting ingredients is not an option. Naturally, they also worry about injuring themselves with knives, ovens and hobs - even pouring water from a kettle for a warm drink carries risks!

Squires Gate-based N-Vision – a charity providing sight loss support along the Fylde Coast – has launched a new initiative to tackle this issue, with funding support from Blackpool Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to give local people with sight loss more confidence to prepare hot meals by showing them simple steps they can take. Those who attend the sessions at the Low Vision Centre on Bosworth Place, Blackpool, will receive free kitchen aids that make cooking easier and safer.

Details of the cooking events.

The most vulnerable will get substantial appliances like free air fryers and slow cookers, and an Alexa device to help guide their cooking.

New support and sessions from N-Vision

As well as distributing no-cost kitchen aids and appliances, N-Vision’s Hot Meals for Low Vision Households project will provide hampers of food and recipes, so anyone who takes part can practice their new skills and confidence in their own home.

There will be a free hot lunch at each session too.

Jo Jackson, Vision Rehabilitation Specialist at N-Vision, with some of the items to be given away at sessions.

The cooking for confidence sessions will be every Wednesday from 22nd Jan to 26th Feb, from 11am to 12.30pm. Places are limited so people must enrol by ringing 01253 362 696 or emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s highly accessible Low Vision Centre features a green line on the pavement to guide people from the tram and bus stop to the door of the front door, and there is ample free parking for friends and relatives.

N-Vision Rehabilitation Specialist Jo Jackson explained: “Chris McCausland’s win on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ did a lot to raise awareness of what is possible, despite being visually impaired. However, the reality is that thousands of local people find it hard to tackle everyday tasks because they have some type of sight loss.

“Sight loss affects one in five people in their lifetime, and the numbers are set to double in the coming years. They may well suffer from other forms of ill health too, due to poor nutrition, lack of exercise and social isolation.

“This Blackpool Council funded project is the start of a series of initiatives N-Vision has planned for 2025, to tackle sight loss issues that all local people and organisations need to be more aware of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone taking part in the free sessions – and being given the free cooking aids and devices – must register with the charity for a place, and must be a Blackpool resident with some degree of low vision.

This is also a chance to learn about the charity’s year-round programme of free events – including social and leisure activities for local people who are visually impaired.

Jo added: “By attending one of these free sessions, they will have the opportunity to make new friends and feel less alone. We can also talk to them about our Befriending Service, that involves visiting people in their own home.

“Please don’t let issues with getting to the Low Vision Centre hold you back; ask and we will help in any way we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is N-Vision helping people to prepare and cook hot meals and drinks on a budget, if they have sight loss?

· Hot food and warm drinks increase body temperature in winter

· They make you feel more energised

· Hot meals add important vitamins and minerals to your diet – boosting your immunity in winter

· Warm drinks can be soothing, calming and a mood improver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Hot meals can support your digestive system in doing its work, keeping you healthier

In other words, people feel mentally and physically better, and warmer and more comfortable!

This project is funded by Blackpool Council, as part of the UK Government Household Support Fund allocation.

Sight loss statistics from:

https://www.rnib.org.uk/professionals/health-social-care-education-professionals/knowledge-and-research-hub/key-information-and-statistics-on-sight-loss-in-the-uk/

N-Vision charity for sight loss support:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly called the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind, this charity provides a constantly expanding range of free services to people with sight loss, including initial assessments and no-cost aids and coping strategies.

N-Vision’s packed programme of free social and enrichment opportunities is designed to increase confidence, independence and social engagement.

The charity also owns the Princess Alexandra Home for independent living. This caters for a mixed range of needs, including residents with visual impairment.