Chaplain, Rev Ian, takes lead in making people feel healthier!

Lead Chaplain of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Rev Ian Dewar, has spoken about the forthcoming annual ‘Bay Health Festival’ which has inspired thousands over the years.

Chaplaincies in hospitals across Lancashire support people and add value to lives in the County in so many ways and today Ian, who is a key organiser of the Festival, outlined the ways the Festival will contribute to better mental and physical health over the weekend of July 12 and 13.

The two days of activity are dedicated to inspiring healthy lifestyles and showcasing groups and organisations that help to support health and wellbeing around the region.

Ian said: “We firmly believe that good health begins with having fun. Finding things that you enjoy doing - whether it’s meeting a friend for a coffee, trying a new sport or riding a bike for short journeys - can help you to improve your physical fitness and your mental health.

Live entertainment is available for people to enjoy while attending the festival

“Since we launched in 2016 we’ve inspired thousands of people to make small lifestyle changes that can help to prevent future medical conditions.

“We’ve seen our visitor numbers grow every year, and can’t wait to welcome people to this year’s festival.”

The hub of Bay Health Festivals activity is Dalton Square in Lancaster, with events, stalls and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

The main festival event in the Square from 10am to 4pm on Saturday July 12 focuses on health and wellbeing, with a day packed with inspiration for ways to live your best life.

Rev Ian Dewar, Lead Chaplain at the Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, joins in the fun at a previous health festival!

From free health checks and interactive activities to opportunities to connect with leading health and wellbeing organisations, there's something for everyone.

A special bike zone at the event will feature free e-bike test rides and bike repairs, as well as advice and guidance on how to get started cycling for leisure and transport.

Live-action dinosaurs from Lancaster BID’s Dino Fest event will also be roaming the square during the day. Other attractions include live entertainment, food and drink, and much more.

On Sunday July 13, the Gregson Community and Arts Centre continues the festival with a special showcase day, offering the chance to discover its huge selection of community groups and activities.

Rev Ian Dewar added: “The big idea behind our festival is to help people to ‘rediscover the lost art of living’. It’s easy to put off doing things like exercise, healthy eating and socialising that add value to our lives.

“So come along and find inspiration for a change you can make that will boost your health and happiness.”

Information on the events can be found at www.thebayhealthfestivals.org.uk