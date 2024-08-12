Central Radio donates advertising package as raffle prize for Galloways Charity Ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local radio station has pledged its support of the work of a local sight loss charity by donating a radio advertisement campaign.

Central Radio is proud to announce its donation of an exclusive advertising package as a raffle prize for the highly anticipated Galloways Charity Ball, set to take place on November 4, 2024. The ball, an elegant evening of dining, entertainment, and fundraising, aims to support Galloways, a charity dedicated to helping those with sight loss live independent and fulfilling lives.

Galloways, with over 150 years of service, provides vital support, advice, and activities for individuals with visual impairments across Lancashire and Sefton. Their extensive range of services includes rehabilitation, emotional support, assistive technology training, and social activities, ensuring that people with sight loss have the resources they need to thrive.

Nathan Hill, Commercial Director at Central Radio, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting such a worthy cause:

Nathan Hill from Central Radio with Kelly Love and Iain Pearson from Galloways

“We are thrilled to contribute to the Galloways Charity Ball by donating an advertising package.”

“At Central Radio, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting local organisations that make a real difference in people’s lives, since our launch on DAB radio in September 2022 we’ve taken pleasure in donating around £40,000’s worth of commercial airtime to local charities and good causes.”

“We’re grateful to our commercial advertising partners, those local companies who support us and enable us to in-turn give back to the local community in such a way.”

“Galloways’ work is invaluable, and we hope our contribution will help raise significant funds for their essential services.”

“The donation of a radio advertisement package will also help a local business benefit with some extra promotions too, so everyone is a winner!”

The Galloways Charity Ball promises to be a memorable evening, featuring a three-course meal, live music, and an array of auction and raffle prizes. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on the Central Radio advertising package, which includes prime-time spots designed to elevate the visibility of the winning business or organisation.

Kelly Love, Corporate Engagement Lead at Galloways, expressed her gratitude for Central Radio’s generosity:

“We are incredibly grateful to Central Radio for their support and generous donation. The funds raised from the advertising package raffle will go a long way in helping us provide crucial services to those living with sight loss. This event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, have a great time, and make a difference.”

For more information about the Galloways Charity Ball which will be held at Ribby Hall Hotel on the 4th of November, please visit Galloways website www.galloways.org.uk

Central Radio plays a large mix of music from the past five decades and broadcasts on DAB across most of Lancashire, the station also streams online via their own free mobile app, which you can download for by searching the app store for ‘Central Radio’, or ask your smart speaker to “Play Central Radio North West.”