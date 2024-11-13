Celebrating weight loss support on World Diabetes Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimming World and Diabetes UK have formed a partnership to share expertise on weight loss, long-term healthy eating and diabetes.

There are currently 3.4 million people with type 2 diabetes in England with around 200,000 new diagnoses every year. Type 2 diabetes is a major contributor to kidney failure, heart attack and stroke, however it can be largely preventable through lifestyle changes. So many of these changes can be achieved by following Slimming Worlds ‘Food Optimising’ plan.

Slimming World encourages healthy lifestyle changes, not only with eating but with activity too.

Treatment for type 2 diabetes accounts for just under nine per cent of the annual NHS budget - which is around £8.8 billion a year. Many of these treatments are now becoming harder to come by for those who need them due to the rise in popularity of injections which help with weight loss.

Jayne Rice attends Nadelle Slimming World group on a Tuesday evening, and with the power of food optimising she has lost 4 stone (and counting), and she has improved many of the symptoms of diabetes which she has struggled with over the years.

Prior to the first Covid lockdown Jayne was prescribed Ozempic to help with her symptoms and she was on this until June 2023 when a worldwide shortage meant that it was no longer available. Ozempic helped Jayne with her diabetes, but it was only through attending Slimming World that she managed to lose 4 stone.

This is because Slimming World not only promotes healthy eating and consuming less calories it also helps with the mindset around weight loss, eating habits and motivation. Diabetes UK have now partnered with Slimming World as they have recognised the benefits the plan has for those with diabetes. This means that Slimming World consultants can access accurate, safe and up to date information which can help them support their diabetic members.

Jayne stays to group every week and says that the support and motivation she gets from the group is what keeps her going. The group becomes your support network, they celebrate with you and when you struggle they are there to help.

In England, adults with obesity are seven times more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes than adults of a healthy weight.

There are currently five million people in England at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and if these trends persist, one in three people will be living with obesity by 2034 and one in 10 will develop Type 2 diabetes.

In a survey of Slimming World members with type 2 diabetes, of those who had lost at least 10% of their body weight, 80.8% of those with type 2 diabetes reported improved blood glucose management.

Amazingly, as a result of their weight loss, 44% of members with type 2 diabetes reported their healthcare team had reduced or stopped their diabetes medication

As a result of her weight loss Jayne has been taken off two types of medication and also had her Metformin halved. Her blood sugar has massively reduced, she is able to be much more active, has more energy and her sleep has greatly improved.

Many Blackpool doctors surgeries can offer a referral to Slimming World if you have a BMI over 27 and health issues which could improve through weight loss. You can use this referral at groups across the Fylde Coast.

Jayne attends Nadelles Tuesday evening group which is 6pm at Cherry Tree Community Centre, Cherry Tree Gardens FY4 4PY. In fact Jayne is one of our friendly weigh ladies who will always be there with a smile.

For more information on groups and the NHS referral call Nadelle on 07766 837893