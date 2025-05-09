Catenians’ gift for Rosemere
Current president Mr Peter Welsby chose to split funds raised by the group over the last 12 months between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Brian House Children’s Hospice, Lytham, which received the same amount.
Funds were raised by members taking on various sponsored events and through the branch’s annual Christmas party and raffle.
Former president and current secretary Dr Charles Murphy and his wife Yvonne visited Rosemere Cancer Centre to present Rosemere Cancer Foundation with its share.
Under his presidency three years ago, Dr Murphy had also supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation for being a cause close to his and other members’ hearts. He had presented the charity with £1,500 on behalf of branch.
Dr Murphy’s personal support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation dates back almost 20 years to when his late wife Eileen, who passed away in 2007, was receiving treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.
Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said:“Our thanks to Dr and Mrs Murphy, Mr Welsby and all members of Lytham St Anne’s Catenians for their very generous donation, which will be put to good use on projects to support local cancer patients.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk
The Catenian Association is a brotherhood of Roman Catholic men, who meet socially and fundraise for local good causes.