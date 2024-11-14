Carleton Community Band raise funds (and spirits) for Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The landmark Castle Gardens pub came alive with music on 13 November 2024 as Carleton Community Band performed a special fundraising concert in support of BBC’s Children in Need, raising £184.35 for the iconic charity.

The band delivered a vibrant and diverse program featuring 13 beloved pieces, ranging from classical marches to contemporary pop arrangements. The performance showcased the band's versatility, entertaining the audience with traditional band compositions, popular music adaptations, and Broadway favourites.

"We're thrilled to have brought together our community for such an important cause," said Musical Director, Terry Roberts. "The generous donations from our audience will make a real difference in supporting Children in Need's vital work."

From rousing marches to beloved pop classics, the performance demonstrated the band's musical range and technical expertise.

Children in Need, which supports disadvantaged children and young people across the UK, will receive 100% of the proceeds from the event. The charity works to ensure that every child has the childhood they deserve and the opportunity to thrive.

The Band was formed in 1995 by Terry Roberts and a group of enthusiastic parents with children at Stanah Primary School in Thornton and was formerly known as ‘Stanah Concert Band’.

In September 2010 the Band relocated to Carleton to tie in with the formation of their sister group, ‘Carleton Community Chorus’ changing its name to ‘Carleton Community Band’. They have continued to grow from strength to strength, performing at many private functions as well as public performances, both on their own and jointly with the Choir.

The Band rehearse every Friday from 5pm until 6.30pm @ St Martin's & St Hilda's Church Hall, Fleetwood Road South, Carleton, FY6 7NU

Look out for their varied performances in 2025, which will be their 30th Anniversary year.

#carletoncommunitymusic

#carletoncommunityband

carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk