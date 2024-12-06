Carleton Community Band Brings Holiday Cheer with Free Christmas Concert

By Diane Porter
Contributor
Published 6th Dec 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 14:04 BST
Carleton Community Band invites the community to kick off the holiday season with a festive free concert on Friday 13 December 2024.

Date: Friday 13 December 2024

Time: 7:00pm

Venue: St Martin's & St Hilda's Church, Fleetwood Road, Carleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NU.

CCB Christmas Concert - 13 December 2024

Admission: Free

Everyone welcome.

The band will perform a delightful mix of Christmas music, medleys and beloved carols, featuring an exciting repertoire that promises to delight audiences of all ages.

This heartwarming concert is an excellent opportunity for local residents to come together and celebrate the holiday spirit through the power of music.

User (UGC) Submitted

Carleton Community Band is dedicated to bringing high-quality musical performances to the local community, promoting musical enjoyment and participation.

Media Contact: Diane Porter [[email protected]]

All are welcome to attend this free concert. Come and enjoy a magical evening of festive music!

