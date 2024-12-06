Carleton Community Band Brings Holiday Cheer with Free Christmas Concert
Date: Friday 13 December 2024
Time: 7:00pm
Venue: St Martin's & St Hilda's Church, Fleetwood Road, Carleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NU.
Admission: Free
Everyone welcome.
The band will perform a delightful mix of Christmas music, medleys and beloved carols, featuring an exciting repertoire that promises to delight audiences of all ages.
This heartwarming concert is an excellent opportunity for local residents to come together and celebrate the holiday spirit through the power of music.
Carleton Community Band is dedicated to bringing high-quality musical performances to the local community, promoting musical enjoyment and participation.
Media Contact: Diane Porter [[email protected]]
All are welcome to attend this free concert. Come and enjoy a magical evening of festive music!