Carleton Community Band Brings Holiday Cheer with Free Christmas Concert

By Diane Porter
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 14:28 BST
Carleton Community Band invites the community to kick off the holiday season with a festive free concert on Friday, 9 December 2024.

Date: Friday, 9 December 2024Time: 7:00 PMVenue: St Martin's & St Hilda's ChurchAddress: Fleetwood Road, Carleton, FY6 7NUAdmission: Free - Everyone welcome

The band will perform a delightful mix of Christmas music, Medleys and beloved carols, featuring an exciting repertoire that promises to delight audiences of all ages. This heartwarming concert is an excellent opportunity for local residents to come together and celebrate the holiday spirit through the power of music.

Carleton Community Band is dedicated to bringing high-quality musical performances to the local community, promoting musical enjoyment and participation.

#carletoncommunitymusic #carletoncommunityband carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk

All are welcome to attend this free concert. Come and enjoy a magical evening of festive music!

