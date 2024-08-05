Care home residents enjoy the warm weather with day at the beach

Residents of Glenroyd Care Home embarked on a delightful trip to the Anchorsholme Beach, immersing themselves in the soothing sights and sounds of the seaside. The day was nothing short of magical as residents revelled in the warmth of the sun, the gentle touch of the sea breeze, and the joy of shared moments by the shore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was filled with joy and relaxation as residents relished a delicious picnic by the shore, complete with an array of snacks and refreshing shandy to enjoy while listening to the soothing sounds of crashing waves and calling seagulls.

The therapeutic benefits of the beach were evident as residents basked in the fresh sea air, listened to the calming sounds of the waves, and felt the sun's gentle caress on their faces. It was a rejuvenating experience that uplifted spirits and brought a sense of peace and contentment to all who were present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sweeten the day, residents indulged in delicious ice creams, savouring each bite under the bright sunshine. Laughter filled the air, smiles adorned every face, and cherished memories were created against the backdrop of the glistening waters and golden sands.

Residents at Glenroyd embarked on a delightful trip out.

Acting General Manager, Yvonne Hand said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit local areas and relive memories of past summer holidays. It has been a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. We look forward to many more sunny days and memorable outings ahead.”

As Glenroyd Care Home continues to prioritize the well-being and happiness of its residents, such outings serve as a reminder of the importance of creating meaningful experiences that enrich lives and foster bonds that last a lifetime.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.