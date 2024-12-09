Care Home Residents Enjoy a Christmas Trip to the Bright Lights of Blackpool

A trip to Blackpool’s world-famous illuminations brought smiles and unforgettable memories for the residents of Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home last week. Seven residents from the home were treated to a dazzling evening in the heart of the lively seaside town.

The five-mile stretch of vibrant lights, which begins at Starr Gate (Squires Gate) and stretches to Red Bank Road in Bispham, captivated residents and care colleagues alike.

The day trippers, aged between 73 and 96, were able to join in the fun thanks to the home’s arrangement of an accessible bus that picked them up directly from the care home and took them to the event.

As expected, they thoroughly enjoyed the stunning light displays, which featured a variety of unique sights and exhibits along the route.

Enjoying the bright lights of Blackpool

The evening concluded with a classic seaside treat—a delicious fish and chips dinner, enjoyed at Blackpool seafront.

Resident Eileen, 96 said: “It was a lovely evening! The lights were amazing, and the fish and chips at the end was the perfect treat. I haven’t seen anything like it in years!”

Added Joan, 91: “I couldn’t stop smiling all the way through. The lights were so beautiful, and it was great to be back in Blackpool, I had many happy memories here, especially in the ballroom.”

Kath, 86, said: “The Illuminations were just magical. A big bonus was being able to enjoy them from the comfort of a warm bus. I was so happy to be part of such a special trip with my friends. And the fish and chips at the seaside – you can’t beat that!”

Smiles galore

The Preston-based care home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

Events like the Blackpool visit are typical of Orchard’s ethos, which is dedicated to enriching residents' lives and crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Penwortham Grange specialises in residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds an overall ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. In 2023 Orchard Care Homes was named winner of the LaingBuisson Award for Excellence in Large Residential Care, and it was a finalist in the same category in 2024. It has also achieved a five-star food rating at every home across its portfolio.