Can you Help Local grassroots Football coach reach his Marathon Goal

Henry and Family who Barrie will be running in memory of

CN Sports and St Annes FC coach Barrie Curtis will be running the London to rasie funds for Diabetes UK

On Sunday 27th April Barrie will be ttaking on the TCS London Marathon in memory of my father in law, Henry Blant who was very well known and respected across the Blackpool and Fylde district through his association with Guardian Financial Services, Grassroots Football, Mythop Leisure Club and many other social organisations.

Barrie who works in HR at Beaverbrooks in St Annes and dedicates alot of his spare time coaching at 2 local Grassroots football clubs CN Sports Fc's u14 's girls were daughter Mia plays and his sons Ollie Under 1 3's boys team at St Annes Fc, Barrie has been pounding the streets of the Fylde in training and is asking for support to reach his fundraising goal for Diabetes UK a cause very close to his Father in Laws heart

"Henry was one of life’s genuine people who always had time for everybody and he was an extremely special person to so many.

Happy times for The Curtis Famy from St Annes

As a family we want Henry’s memory to live on and since his unexpected passing in January 2024, the family have raised thousands of pounds in his memory with me now taking on The London Marathon to raise funds for Diabetes UK which was a charity that meant a lot to Henry.

Henry has left a massive hole in our lives with Jill, Nic Matt, myself and Henry’s grandchildren along with his extended family and friends missing him more than words can ever explain.

I hope that we as a family can continue to do him proud "

For more infomation on Barries story and to donate please visit