Call to Scrap Tourist Tax Proposals Over Fears for Blackpool and UK Tourism

A national campaign warning of a sharp decline in UK tourism is now urging councils to scrap plans for tourist taxes – a move they say could further damage already vulnerable holiday hotspots like Blackpool.

The Back British Holidays campaign, which previously forecast a loss of 2.42 million visitors and £651 million in revenue for the North West alone, has issued fresh analysis suggesting tourist taxes could push visitors away.

Using official UK data, the group says 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel overnight trips if a tourist tax were introduced at their destination. A further 21% said they would still go — but spend less while there, affecting local businesses that rely on visitor spending.

Campaign spokesperson Daniel Atwood said:

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact. Local economies like Blackpool’s depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend. It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

Campaigners warn that the growing interest in such levies across the UK could have knock-on effects for all British holiday destinations, especially those working to retain and grow domestic visitor numbers.

The warning comes amid Back British Holidays’ ongoing campaign to support the UK’s domestic tourism economy, which contributes £31 billion annually and supports over 300,000 jobs. Their most recent report forecasts a 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, putting many holiday-reliant towns and businesses at risk.

The group has launched a public petition and called on the Government to reject tourist tax proposals and instead invest in promoting UK holidays, supporting businesses, and strengthening infrastructure in tourism-dependent areas.

For more information and to read the full report, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk