Busy site team rewarded with fish and chip feast in Whittingham

Celebrating National Fish and Chip Day (6th June), a housebuilder has ordered the classic meal for its entire site team on its Lancashire development.

Team members at Barratt Homes’ Rogerson Gardens development in Whittingham enjoyed a delicious lunch of fish and chips courtesy of the housebuilder, following their hard work in the build up to the end of the financial year.

Fish and chips are a culinary symbol of the UK and this event not only indulges the taste buds but also recognises the heritage and cultural significance of this beloved meal.

Fish and Chip chain, Zan Fish, notes the historical background that, as Britain marched through the Industrial Revolution, fish and chip shops flourished. The convenience and affordability of this dish made it a staple among the working class.

BM - MWjun25-898886 - Barratt Homes orders a Fish and Chip lunch for their site team to enjoy

By 1910, the UK had over 25,000 fish and chip shops, a number that rose to more than 35,000 by the 1930s. Currently, there are just over 10,000 fish and chip shops throughout the UK and Ireland.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “This event is not only a fantastic way of celebrating an iconic meal, but it’s also an opportunity to express our gratitude towards the site team at Rogerson Gardens who work hard to provide housing opportunities in Whittingham.

“We hope the team had a wonderful lunch as it embodies the team spirit shown on the development.”

Homes at Rogerson Gardens are being designed with families in mind and, with the development now over 90% sold, keen house hunters are encouraged to visit the Cumeragh Lane community and speak with the sales team.

BM - MWjun25-898891 - The Site Team at Rogerson Gardens eating their Fish and Chips

Rogerson Gardens currently has a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £167,500.

For further information on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.