Business owners flock to Peckforton Castle for first Flamingo Business Experience

On Thursday 21st November, business owners from across the country flocked to Peckforton Castle for the inaugural Flamingo Business Experience and Awards, created by Lancashire / Blackpool-based entrepreneur, Elizabeth McQuillan.

Recognising the impact and influence that entrepreneurs and small business enterprises have on the economy, Elizabeth decided to create an experience that would honour, celebrate and elevate those who are doing things differently in business and supporting their clients and communities in incredible ways.

Speaking of her decision to create this memorable experience, Elizabeth said:

“Entrepreneurship is my passion, but it’s not for the faint hearted. It requires persistence, creativity, resilience and a whole lot of passion. Every single business owner deserves to be celebrated and I wanted to shine a spotlight on those who show up, innovate and make it happen day after day.”

The idea for Flamingo Business was inspired by the rapid growth that Elizabeth achieved alongside her husband Phil, when they partnered in a new business venture, Flamingo Car Finance in 2019. Realising that other business owners would benefit from using similar strategies to grow, Elizabeth decided to host an intimate lunch for other business owners in the local area, which became the first official Flamingo Business Experience.

Now in its second year, Elizabeth has grown Flamingo Business to include networking, in-person experiences and mentoring programmes for business owners across the UK and internationally.

The Business Experience was already booked as part of her quarterly in-person experiences for her clients, but 11 weeks before the event, Elizabeth decided to include an Awards Ceremony in the evening for extra glamour and celebration.

“Originally I intended to keep it for my current clients, but once I announced the launch of the Flamingo Business Awards, word spread like wildfire and people were nominating business owners from all over the country. It was incredible to see the idea transform into something I hadn’t expected,” said Elizabeth.

“It was a truly memorable experience, with over 500 business owners nominated for a Flamingo Business Award, which included nine different categories, each sponsored by a different entrepreneur or small business owner. The energy in the room was electric throughout the day and well into the night!”

The nine Awards Categories included:

Trailblazer in Sales & MarketingHealth & Wellness WarriorCreative InnovatorProfessional ServicesCoaching ConnoisseurRising StarUltimate EntrepreneurThe Change MakerWild Card

For more information on the Flamingo Business Experience & Awards, please visit www.flamingobusiness.co.uk

About Flamingo Business

Flamingo Business was created by ex-teacher and entrepreneur Elizabeth McQuillan in 2020, following the incredible growth she achieved when partnering with her husband, Phil, to launch their own car finance brokerage, Flamingo Car Finance in 2019.

Elizabeth was inspired to share her knowledge and success strategies with other business owners. What started as an informal lunch meeting soon turned into the successful business it is today, with Flamingo Business now offering networking events, business experiences and mentorship with business owners from across the country.