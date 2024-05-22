Burnley students enjoy trip to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 2 pupils from Brunshaw Primary School visited Blackpool for the day.

On Tuesday pupils from Brunshaw Primary School in Year 2 went to Blackpool. This was to further their learning on 'Seaside Holidays' and also in preparation for their work on 'Habitats'.

Whilst there they visited the Sealife Centre, learning all kinds of facts about sharks and sea turtles. When luchtime came they had a picnic and an ice cream and then visited the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...