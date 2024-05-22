Burnley students enjoy trip to Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday pupils from Brunshaw Primary School in Year 2 went to Blackpool. This was to further their learning on 'Seaside Holidays' and also in preparation for their work on 'Habitats'.
Whilst there they visited the Sealife Centre, learning all kinds of facts about sharks and sea turtles. When luchtime came they had a picnic and an ice cream and then visited the beach.
The children had an amazing time on the beach, paddling in the sea searching in rock pools finding crabs, shells and mermaid's purses! The weather was brilliant and school is very proud of all the childrens behaviour. What a great day they had!