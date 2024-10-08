Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lucky care workers at Visiting Angels Fylde Coast received bonuses of up to £750 last week. The company based on Wood Street in St Annes run incentives every month to reward the team of 'Angels' and this month was a bumper pay day for many of them!

Lisa Footman, the owner of Visiting Angels said, "I'm delighted to be able to reward the team in this way. They absolutely deserve to treat themselves and their families, as they are on the 'front line' of the company, day in day out.

"We hear so much in the news about the crisis in social care and lack of good people. I find this so frustrating. We have lots of talented people in our country who would be perfectly suited to a career in care, however they are put off by the thought of low wages and unsociable hours. Here at Visiting Angels we are trying to change this, but it will take time."

Donna Rutherford, Registered Manager said, "It was brilliant to reward the team financially but perhaps just as importantly to be able to recognise individuals for their excellence and hard work.

"Some of our carers are now earning more than NHS nurses and I am so proud to be able to identify the high performers and help them to achieve their potential"