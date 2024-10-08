Bumper bonus day for carers at Visiting Angels!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lisa Footman, the owner of Visiting Angels said, "I'm delighted to be able to reward the team in this way. They absolutely deserve to treat themselves and their families, as they are on the 'front line' of the company, day in day out.
"We hear so much in the news about the crisis in social care and lack of good people. I find this so frustrating. We have lots of talented people in our country who would be perfectly suited to a career in care, however they are put off by the thought of low wages and unsociable hours. Here at Visiting Angels we are trying to change this, but it will take time."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.