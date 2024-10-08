Bumper bonus day for carers at Visiting Angels!

By Lisa Footman
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lucky care workers at Visiting Angels Fylde Coast received bonuses of up to £750 last week. The company based on Wood Street in St Annes run incentives every month to reward the team of 'Angels' and this month was a bumper pay day for many of them!

Lisa Footman, the owner of Visiting Angels said, "I'm delighted to be able to reward the team in this way. They absolutely deserve to treat themselves and their families, as they are on the 'front line' of the company, day in day out.

"We hear so much in the news about the crisis in social care and lack of good people. I find this so frustrating. We have lots of talented people in our country who would be perfectly suited to a career in care, however they are put off by the thought of low wages and unsociable hours. Here at Visiting Angels we are trying to change this, but it will take time."

Donna Rutherford, Registered Manager said, "It was brilliant to reward the team financially but perhaps just as importantly to be able to recognise individuals for their excellence and hard work.

"Some of our carers are now earning more than NHS nurses and I am so proud to be able to identify the high performers and help them to achieve their potential"

Related topics:St AnnesNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice