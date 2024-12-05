‘Bronze’ anti-racist achievement for LSCft

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft) has welcomed news that it has been recognised in its commitment to becoming a fully inclusive organisation and employer.

The Trust - which leads on mental health, learning disability, autism and community physical health - was recently awarded bronze status by the North West Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Assembly and NHS England North West, signifying that it has taken steps towards becoming an intentionally anti-racist organisation through structures that are in place and the accountability and promotion of racial equity.

The announcement comes following the Trust’s recent inclusion and belonging conference held recently, where the powerful lived reality stories of everyday racism and the impact on colleagues was shared, as well a session about health inequalities.

Chair of the LSCft Board, David Fillingham (left) and therapist and attendee Selina Toussaint-Peterson (right).

LSCft’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Oliver, expressed his pride after receiving the news: “I am really pleased that we have been recognised for our efforts to become a truly anti-racist organisation, which is something that we are doing each day through training, discussions, policies, support sessions and our actions in how we conduct ourselves.

“This status is just part of our continuous journey and we are committed to becoming better each day, constantly holding ourselves to account.

“The NHS was built on a founding principle of equality and social justice and that is something we want to live each day in the way we treat colleagues, partners and importantly, our patients. Here at LSCft, we take a zero tolerance approach to racism, discrimination or hate in any form, whether that is in the delivery of care right through to our policies and procedures.”

The status was achieved as part of an evidenced based framework which helps NHS organisations progress their systems, processes and behaviours towards being anti-racist and fully inclusive.

Our recent inclusion and belonging conference

LSCft’s Chief People Officer, Rob Cragg, added: “We received feedback that good work is underway at the Trust and a commitment to anti-racism was shown, underpinned by a solid foundation of well thought out actions, projects and plans.

“We are not complacent and are now working on further actions towards meeting the criteria the silver accreditation level of the framework. We strive to continually improve to make sure that everyone feels included and like they belong.

“We have a whole host of opportunities for people from all our communities across Lancashire and South Cumbria and so if you would like to come and work for our organisation, which holds being anti-racist as a key priority, kindly have a look at what we have to offer at lscft.nhs.uk/vacancies.”

LSCft formally launched its zero tolerance approach to racism campaign in February 2023 and still encourages colleagues to report and speak up with their concerns, as well making a commitment to hearing and accepting the lived realities of communities, people, groups, and colleagues that have suffered harm as a result of racism and inequalities in Lancashire and South Cumbria.

there is a photo of CEO Chris Oliver who is quoted in the release

More can be found about the Trust’s commitment to anti-racism at www.lscft.nhs.uk/about-us/vision-values-and-strategic-priorities and its approach to inclusion and belonging at lscft.nhs.uk/about-us/equality-diversity-and-inclusion.