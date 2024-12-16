Bring a Little Jingle accompanied by the young people from Sam's Place
Encore Singers sang to a packed house once again at Poulton Methodist Church. The Christmas concert, entitled NOEL! NOEL! NOEL! certainly didn't disappoint. As always, the programme of songs were varied and uplifting, from Enya to Elf, the Musical and many more.The success of the evening was augmented by the superb performances of 4 young men from Sam's Place.
A local charity, providing a unique service and opportunity for young people with differing needs.They were stars of the show Bringing A Little Jingle and putting a smile on everyone's face.The whole evening was joyous with a mix of song, anecdotes and even an hilarious rendition of the panto, Cinderella.
The all ladies choir is renowned for supporting local charities and this year is no exception. Our chosen charity is Sam's Place.
The evening raised over £1K and a donation from those proceeds will be given at a later presentation.An absolutely fantastic way to begin the season of giving and kindness. Merry Christmas everyone and All The Very Best for 2025.