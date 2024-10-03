Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporters from across Lancashire and South Cumbria are expected in Blackpool this Friday evening for the charity’s annual Walk the Lights fundraiser.

The event – a five mile walk from Bispham Tram Station to Starr Gate’s Sharples Hall where participants gather for free celebration refreshments – has a staggered start between 6pm and 7-30pm.

Anyone can join in the walk with sign-ups taken on the evening. Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for children aged between six and 16 years and free for those five and under. Pets are also welcome.

To register, go to Bispham Tram Station, visit the charity’s website or call its office on 01772 522913.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk