Brace for a big wave as hundreds of supporters expected
The event – a five mile walk from Bispham Tram Station to Starr Gate’s Sharples Hall where participants gather for free celebration refreshments – has a staggered start between 6pm and 7-30pm.
Anyone can join in the walk with sign-ups taken on the evening. Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for children aged between six and 16 years and free for those five and under. Pets are also welcome.
To register, go to Bispham Tram Station, visit the charity’s website or call its office on 01772 522913.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
