Boxing Champ Wins Again

Kiera Downie added the Women’s Winter Box Cup under 66 kg championship to her list of titles after a dominant win at Leigh Leisure Centre on Sunday 1st of December. Kiera who boxes at Kingscote boxing club beat Fleur Pearch(Athena) by unanimous decision with an impressive display of boxing against a more experienced boxer. Both boxers showed great skills and composure in a high quality bout. Kiera’s movement and sharp punching giving her upper hand on rout to a great victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her 1st year in competitive Boxing Kiera has won all 9 of her bouts with 4 coming by way of stoppage and 5 unanimous wins. She has now won the Manchester Box Cup, the Gripen Box Cup in Sweden, the North West Belt, the National Development Championship and the Winter Box Cup. It's been unbelievable 1st year of boxing for her.

She will now be training hard in preparation for 2025 and hopefully more titles representing her club Blackpool Kingscote and the North West Squad with England honours in her sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiera, 15 who attends LSA High School who have supported in her Boxing would like Evolution LTD for sponsorship this year.

North West Squad

Blackpool Kingscote Boxing Club said,

Kiera has really worked hard and if she continues train hard and listen to her coaches she's got a very bright future ahead of her. We have some talented boxers in the gym and our looking forward