Boxing Champ Wins Again
In her 1st year in competitive Boxing Kiera has won all 9 of her bouts with 4 coming by way of stoppage and 5 unanimous wins. She has now won the Manchester Box Cup, the Gripen Box Cup in Sweden, the North West Belt, the National Development Championship and the Winter Box Cup. It's been unbelievable 1st year of boxing for her.
She will now be training hard in preparation for 2025 and hopefully more titles representing her club Blackpool Kingscote and the North West Squad with England honours in her sights.
Kiera, 15 who attends LSA High School who have supported in her Boxing would like Evolution LTD for sponsorship this year.
Blackpool Kingscote Boxing Club said,
Kiera has really worked hard and if she continues train hard and listen to her coaches she's got a very bright future ahead of her. We have some talented boxers in the gym and our looking forward