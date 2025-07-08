Bowling Academy receives an award

Blackpool and Wyre Crown Green Bowling Academy CIC was established as a Community Interest Company in October 2024 to bring more local people into the world of bowling.

BWCGBA CIC has nationally qualified coaches to start people on their journey into the non-contact sport of Crown Green Bowling. Since April 2025, we have seen over thirty people start our free four-week course. The academy particularly wishes to work with younger people who may not be so interested in the more popular sports. We are also working with those people who have disabilities, to allow them to have fun with specially designed equipment. Warren Manor Hub, the day care centre, use our services three mornings a week, and we also work with the charity Together We Can Do every Thursday at Stanley Park Sports Centre.