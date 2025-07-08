Bowling Academy receives an award
BWCGBA CIC has nationally qualified coaches to start people on their journey into the non-contact sport of Crown Green Bowling. Since April 2025, we have seen over thirty people start our free four-week course. The academy particularly wishes to work with younger people who may not be so interested in the more popular sports. We are also working with those people who have disabilities, to allow them to have fun with specially designed equipment. Warren Manor Hub, the day care centre, use our services three mornings a week, and we also work with the charity Together We Can Do every Thursday at Stanley Park Sports Centre.
In February 2025, we were awarded £6500 from Sport England to purchase specially designed wheelchairs to enable disabled people access to a bowling green. In June this year, we were recognised by the Manchester and North West England Prestige Awards for the work we are doing in the community. Although only a small operation, we are fully committed to the work we do and are looking to extend our offering.