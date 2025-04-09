Boost to Lytham infrastructure thanks to £1.2M investment by housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £1.2m investment towards improving school admissions and public transport has been committed by Countryside Homes, as work continues at its Beaumont Green development in Warton.

A substantial funding contribution of £650,000 has been pledged to local secondary schools for the creation of additional places. A further £375,000 has been allocated to improve evening and weekend bus services on the number 78 route, which operates from St Anne’s to Great Eccleston and through Warton, past the development on Nectar Drive, off Lytham Road.

The investment, of which £361,336 has been spent to date, forms part of Countryside Homes’ Section 106 agreement for the site and will also see improvements made to the footpaths from Beaumont Green to the centre of Warton.

Since development work began in 2022, Countryside Homes, part of the Vistry Group, has worked with Holy Family Catholic Primary School, where pupils took part in a sunflower planting competition, in support of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative.

Beaumont Green development in Warton

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director, Vistry Group Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “Investing in local areas is equally as important as providing much-needed new homes. We’re pleased to be able to support the local Warton community with contributions towards improving transport networks, public accessibility and local education admissions. We hope residents can benefit from the investment long after work has been completed in the area.”

A number of buying schemes, such as Home Exchange and Smooth Move, are available on selected plots at the development, as well as Countryside Homes’ 5% financial boost contribution*, which offers up to £16,250 to help first time buyers step onto the property ladder.

Prices at Beaumont Green, being built by an award-winning site manager, start from £230,000. To find out more about the available homes at the development, visit:

https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/beaumont-green-warton

