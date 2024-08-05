Books on The Beach comes to Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fylde Coast author Bernice Leahy, who writes under her pen name KD Sherrinford, is one of 60 international authors attending the Books on The Beach signing event, which will be held on Saturday, August 17th, from 10 am to 4 pm at The Village De-Vere Hotel here in Blackpool.
KD is best known for her Multi-Award winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries. Her stunning debut novel " Song for Someone" was a recent Finalist at The Chanticleer International Book Awards-The Chatelaine and is a proud recipient of The Edtors Gold Seal.
Limited tickets are available for this fabulous event, organised by Eventbrite. There are a few left for the buy-one-get-one-free offer, so if you haven't booked your ticket yet, be sure to do so before they go. We have a fantastic line-up, and we'd love to see you all there.
Here is the ticket link: https://www.booksonthebeach2024.evenbrite.com
Readers Group
KD will have a limited amount of books on the day. If you would like to pre-order copies of the Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Trilogy Song for Someone, Christmas at The Saporis, or Meet Me in Milan. please email [email protected]
There will be giveaways, charity raffles, lots of surprises, and much more. So why not come along and join in the fun? Over 60 authors from different Genres. See you there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.