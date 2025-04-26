Book of 15 twist short stories raise £1000 for Ukraine children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twisty short mystery stories have raised £1000 and have caught the attention of Fiesta FM radio…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dear Readers,

Twisty short mystery stories from a local author that raise £1000 for charity have caught the attention of Fiesta FM radio…

Thanks to all for your support in helping me reach the target of £1000 for the charity World Vision in their support of Ukraine children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

magazine and radio reviewed

This has been done by buying the second book in the series “Uncle Chris’s Second Collection of Crafty Short Stories” by P.Frost.

All the money due to the author from each book goes to World Vision. I have now increased the target to £3000, and the target will be even more, if book sales do well.

so if you haven’t bought the second book yet then please do and by doing that you will contribute to helping Ukraine.

Both ‘Uncle Chris’ books are a collection of ten-minute-read mystery short stories, each with a twist. None of us have time to read a complete book in one sitting, so a short story with a twisty ending is perfect for an evening read or a commute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magazine and radio reviewed

For each story, can you get the twist before the twist gets you? Both books can be bought online from Waterstones or Amazon as paperback or eBook.

People have commented on the clever twists for these ten-minute read stories, leading to 5* Amazon reviews, and both books have caught the attention of Hampshire’s Fiesta FM radio, who have helped spread the message, with the author being interviewed on air in March.

World Vision have given us all a big thank you for the £1000 so I in turn thank you for your help.

World Vision are a global charity who help children in need of aid across the world. I have been a sponsor for them for the last 30 years, so it is great to help them by writing a fun book to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both books can be bought online from Waterstones or Amazon as paperback or eBook.

Don’t forget, every penny counts towards Ukraine children, so many thanks for having an enjoyable read!!

Thanks to all.

Pete Frost