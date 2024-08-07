Book exchange opens at local funeral directors

Layton Funeral Directors on Onslow Road and T H Fenton in Cleveleys on Rossall Road have opened a free book exchange outside their premises for the local community.

Both businesses are part of the nationwide Dignity Funerals network, and the books are kept in waterproof boxes for the public to leave, take or exchange when passing.

There are currently a range of reading genres on offer and as the Layton branch is close to the primary school a number of children's books are on offer to keep youngsters entertained during the holidays.

"The idea is to take a book and leave another in exchange, but don't worry if you don't have a book to leave you can still take one to read," said Business Leader, Paul Beckett.

"We hope this initiative will encourage visitors to recycle any unwanted books they might have and give them a second life for someone new to discover."