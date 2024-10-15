Blank Walls to Vibrant Murals: Fleetwood Youth Hub’s Incredible Transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What was once a blank canvas of white walls and grey chalet huts has been transformed into a vibrant, creative space, thanks to Princes Trust Team 58 from Fleetwood Fire and Rescue Service. In just 10 days, these young people worked tirelessly to bring colour, creativity, and energy into the Youth Hub.

Visitors are now welcomed by a stunning Community Tree, symbolising growth and unity. There’s also a Music Wall, a Fleetwood History Wall celebrating local heritage, a Gaming Wall for tech enthusiasts, and an Under the Sea mural transporting visitors into an aquatic world.

The freehand artwork, created entirely by Team 58, reflects their passion and talent, turning the space into a celebration of Fleetwood’s vibrant youth.

Gaming Chalet hub

"This space was originally just white walls and grey huts," said a Youth Hub representative. "Now, thanks to the young people, it’s alive with colour and community spirit."Fleetwood Trust’s Broader VisionThe Fleetwood Town Community Trust Youth Hub is housed in a building owned by the Fleetwood Trust, which is undergoing redevelopment. The building will soon include a community café, part of the Trust’s vision to create a welcoming community hub where locals can socialise and feel supported.

The Youth Hub already plays a key role, providing young people with a safe space to socialise, develop skills, and build confidence through activities like arts, crafts, and gaming.

Princes Trust Team ProgrammeThis project was part of the Princes Trust Team Programme, a 12-week course helping young people aged 16-25 build confidence, skills, and experience. Partnered with Fleetwood Fire and Rescue, the programme supports young people facing unemployment or educational challenges. The transformation of the Youth Hub showcases the positive community impact they can achieve.

Opportunities for Local Businesses and Young PeopleTeam 58 is seeking work placements with local businesses for the weeks starting 21st and 28th October. If your business can help, contact Chloe Tipping, Fleetwood Team Leader, at [email protected] or 07796 147 383.

The next 12-week Princes Trust programme begins on Monday, January 13th, 2025, for those aged 16-25 who are unemployed and out of education. To apply, contact Chloe via email or phone.