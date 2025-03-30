Blackpool’s Own Mark Crowther: The Underdog Contender for Coastal Radio’s Small Business Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool-born Mark Crowther, a dedicated father and hardworking taxi driver, has been named a finalist in the Small Business category of the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards. A true underdog, Mark built his business from the ground up with a passion for serving his community while making time for what matters most—his family.

Mark, 40, wasn’t always in the taxi business. A former truck driver, he spent years on the road but longed for more time at home. Everything changed in early 2020 when he and his wife discovered they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Layla, was born later that year, but Mark’s demanding job meant he had just two short weeks with his newborn.

Determined to be more present, Mark made a bold decision—he left full-time trucking and became a night-time taxi driver, allowing him to spend his days with Layla. When she was diagnosed at 18 months with moderate to severe hearing loss and a rare genetic condition, HDR (Barakat) Syndrome, Mark’s resolve only grew stronger. He knew he needed more flexibility to support his daughter, so he took the leap and started his own taxi service.

Since then, Mark has dedicated himself to providing reliable, friendly, and community-focused transport, specialising in airport runs, contract work, and long-distance journeys. More than just a driver, he has become a trusted name in Blackpool, known for his excellent customer service and commitment to helping local people.

Mark before a big shift

Mark goes beyond business—he’s a true community champion. He actively supports local businesses and charities, including donating easter eggs to Buttylicious café for local children, backing Sabrina Somers’ efforts for Blesma, supporting Becky Percival’s fundraising for Cancer Research UK, and donating an airport trip to Homeless Hounds to aid dogs in need. His commitment to giving back makes a real difference. Mark says, ‘Life is a journey and to be a small part in everyone else’s journey is an absolute privilege’.

Now, Mark is calling on the community he loves to vote for him in the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards. Winning would be a testament to his hard work, resilience, and dedication—not just to his business but to his family and the people of Blackpool.

Show your support for Mark Crowther by casting your vote in the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards – Small Business category. Every vote helps shine a light on the small businesses that keep our communities thriving. Voting ends on 28th April 2025, with the awards ceremony happening at the Tower Ballroom on 22nd May 2025.

How to Vote:

https://www.coastalradiodab.co.uk/awards/local-business-awards/small-business-award/