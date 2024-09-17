Blackpool weekly dementia session goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caring for someone with dementia can be an isolating experience, as both dementia and the impact of caring for a loved one with dementia are not widely understood. Looking after someone with dementia also has specific challenges due to the nature and impact of the illness on the person. Therefore, speaking with other carers, or people living with dementia can be really helpful.

Earlier this year the BBC asked us the question “Who cares for the carers in Blackpool?” The simple answer is Blackpool Carers Centre, however, whilst our dedicated staff are here to provide practical and emotional support for unpaid carers of all ages in Blackpool, we must recognise the added support that carers attending our sessions receive from each other.

Here at Blackpool Carers Centre, based at Beaverbrook House on Newton Drive Blackpool, there is generally always something happening, from respite activities for carers both adult and young, to a range of drop-in sessions, or a chance to catch up with a volunteer or two.

However, if you happen to be around on a Thursday afternoon you will see the house come alive. This is the time when we hold our weekly Dementia Drop-in session, supported by our Adult Team. The session is proving immensely popular, with many of our attendees now becoming our ‘regulars’ who are happy to engage with new members, ensuring you will always be guaranteed a warm reception from those present with new carers and their loved ones being welcomed into the group by all.

Carers, their loved ones, staff and volunteers enjoying a chat at our weekly dementia session.

Our weekly Dementia drop-in session provides the opportunity for you to not only talk with support workers but also other carers caring for a loved one with dementia, people who understand what you are going through and the impact of caring on you and your family, whilst your loved one can chat about their interests, and share stories, long told, in a safe and welcoming environment.

The session is full of laughter and smiles, sometimes an occasional tear or two , and even the odd outburst of singing, with cups of tea, and plenty of cakes, and treats to share as well as a range of activities to enjoy, from jigsaws, and quizzes to pool and table football, alongside an assortment of memorabilia giving loved ones an opportunity to reminisce past events and surroundings or just to simply sit and have a chat.

If you care for someone with dementia, or you have a diagnosis of dementia and you live in Blackpool and would like to pop along to the session please give our adult team a call on 01253 393748 for more information and to register your interest. Our dedicated team are here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you have the resources and assistance you need to not only provide the care for a loved one but also to continue to care for yourself.